Some Philadelphia Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to open for limited in-store access Friday

article

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that 23 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be able to resume their limited in-store public access beginning Friday.

Reopening stores will still be required keep to the social distancing requirements and other practices issued by Governor Wolf.

As of Friday, 549 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the state of Pennsylvania will allow limited in-store public access, including 20 stores in Philadelphia, one store in Delaware County and two stores in Montgomery County. Hours for each store can be found on the store locator page of FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

These are the stores that are available in the Southeastern PA area that will be open for limited in-store access starting Friday:

Philadelphia Stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Columbus Commons, 1940 S. Columbus Blvd.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 5 N. 12th St.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 2550 Grant Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 8844 Frankford Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 724 South St.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Academy Plaza, 3246 Red Lion Road

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1446 Point Breeze Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 401 Franklin Mills Circle

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 32 S. Second St.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2429 South St.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 3903 Aramingo Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1112 Chestnut St.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1237 S. 11th St.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Hendrix Center, 11685 Bustleton Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Lincoln Square, 1403 Washington Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2807 S. Front St.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2401 Vare Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Pennypack Circle Shopping Center, 8204 Roosevelt Blvd.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Adams and Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Ivyridge Shopping Center, 7146 Ridge Ave

Delaware and Montgomery County Stores

Advertisement

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Melrose Shopping Center, 103 W. Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 8156 Ogontz Ave., Wyncote

Each store will have guidelines in place when they reopen, including a limit on the number of customers inside to no more than 25 people at a time. The first hour of each store’s opening will be reserved for customers with a higher risk of the coronavirus, especially for those who are age 65 or over. Customers and employees are also required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times.