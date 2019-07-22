Source: Armed teen shot by police after crashing stolen bus on Walt Whitman Bridge

An armed teenager was shot by police after he crashed a stolen school bus on Walt Whitman Bridge early Monday morning, sources tell FOX 29.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in South Philadelphia.

Sources tell FOX 29 that the suspect, after having crashed the stolen school bus, began walking while armed with a knife. Authorities reportedly ordered the suspect several times to drop the knife. The suspect reportedly did not comply, leading to the shooting.

The suspect was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with non-life threatening injuries.

Futher details, including the suspect's age, were not immediately made available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.