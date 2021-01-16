Source: Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Temple University graduate

A suspect is in custody in connection to the killing of a Temple University graduate who was fatally shot while walking his dog Wednesday night in Brewerytown, police sources tell FOX 29.

The 20-year-old suspect is facing murder and weapons charges, according to the source.

Philadelphia police say 25-year-old Milan Loncar was shot just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near 31st and Jefferson Streets, which is a short walk from his Brewerytown home.

Surveillance video released by police shows two people approach Loncar. One points a handgun at him and they both start reaching towards his pant pockets. The video stops before police say Loncar was shot once in the chest.

His family says his rescue puppy Roo stood by his side until help arrived.

Loncar was a Conestoga High School and 2019 Temple University graduate. His family says he had a job he loved and made plans to move in with his girlfriend next month.

"Everyone that met him knows he was the best person on this planet," his sister Jelena Loncar said.

