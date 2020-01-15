Sources: Body found near where Jimmy Mao was last seen

A body has been found near where 20-year-old Jimmy Mao was last seen, according to sources.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the body was found in a duffel bag along train tracks, sources say. There has been no positive identification on the body at this time.

Police are on the scene after human remains were discovered along train tracks on Wednesday night, sources say.

Mao was last seen on Dec. 29 around 9 a.m. at his home on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace. Police say on Jan. 7 the family began to receive communications from an unknown person who said they had information on his whereabouts.

Jimmy Mao was last seen on Dec. 29.

Police believe the murder of a woman in East Germantown may be connected to the search for 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg and Mao.

Merritt-Richburg, 16, was reported missing by his foster mother. He was last seen leaving his home on the 1800 block of Vineyard Street around 9 p.m. Jan. 6.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Mechanic Street, where they found 64-year-old Renee Gilyard covered in blood and suffering from two stab wounds to the neck.

Officials identified the victim's 17-year-old foster son as a person of interest in her murder. The teen was in Gilyard's care for approximately three days.

According to police, the last person to see Mao was Gilyard’s 17-year-old foster son.

Authorities are continuing the search for both Mao and Merritt-Richburg. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

