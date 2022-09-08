Sources: Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter resigns from Philadelphia Police Department

article

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steeve Keeley that Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department Christine Coulter has resigned.

Coulter, according to the department's website, had more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, having served in patrol, narcotics, intelligence, investigations and other special units.

Sources say Commissioner Danielle Outlaw gave Coulter the option to be demoted after a disagreement about the handling of a recent shooting incident.

She served as the Acting Police Commissioner after the sudden resignation of Richard Ross in 2019, before later being replaced by Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Coulter brief appointment was historic at the time as she became the first woman to lead Philadelphia's police force.

"No matter the law enforcement assignment, Deputy Commissioner Coulter’s compassion for people and commitment to fairness and public safety shape her leadership style and fuel her law enforcement decisions," Coulter's biography on the department's website reads.

The Philadelphia Police Department has not released a statement about Coulter's reported resignation.