Sources: Love Park rape suspect taken into custody

A 21-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the rape of a woman in Love Park, according to police sources.

The suspect is being questioned by detectives at the Special Victims Unit, sources said. A press conference is expected Thursday.

The alleged sexual assault took place on the 1500 block of JFK Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 25 around 5:20 a.m. at Philadelphia's Love Park.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman just got off the El and was walking through Love Park when a man came up behind her and punched her several times, knocking her to the ground. Investigators say the woman was raped at the park.

Several witnesses heard the victim's screams and called 911. The suspect fled on foot south through Love Park to the area of 15th and Market streets to the stairwell that leads to SEPTA's Center City concourse.

The suspect attempted to hide from police by going inside the stairwell. A struggle ensued between the suspect and police and the man dropped approximately 20-25 feet to the concourse below and fled.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 announced a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of the alleged attacker.

“We need to get this brazen menace off the streets right away,” said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby. “This attack right in the heart of Center City is alarming and disturbing.”

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

