Sources: Man accused of stealing $500K worth of jewelry from Allen Iverson

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say stole a backpack with jewelry worth around $500,000 inside. Sources tell FOX 29 the bag belonged to former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson.

It happened on Monday, Jan. 27 around 10:30 a.m. at the Sofitel Hotel located at 117 S. 20th Street

The man is described as around 20 years old, standing 6-feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847).

