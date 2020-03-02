Sources: Tank cleaning at PES refinery emitted odor that prompted Center City evacuations

Officials have evacuated hundreds of workers and residents from numerous buildings in Center City due to a strong odor of gas Monday morning.

Sources tell FOX 29 that the odor originated from cleaning a tank at the PES refinery in South Philadelphia. Officials are at the refinery to investigate if it is the origin of the gas odor.

"PES reports there was a release of mercaptan, a non-hazardous substance, during equipment cleaning," Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management officials tweeted Monday afternoon.

While mercaptan is largely harmless, chemical safety experts explain that significant doses can lead to serious health complications and potentially be fatal.

Several reports have indicated that buildings near 16th and Market Streets all the way up through 19th and Spring Garden Streets have been evacuated.

Officials from the fire department said they would give updates when available.

City Hall was given an all clear to remain in place by officials.

In a tweet, Philadelphia Gas Works claimed that they are not responsible for the gas odors.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX29.com for the latest developments.

