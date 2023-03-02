South Philadelphia school placed on lockdown after live round found in the gym

article

A South Philadelphia school has been placed on lockdown after a live round was found inside the school building.

Officials said the incident happened Thursday morning, around 11:30, at Stanton School, on the 900 block of South 17th Street.

School district police placed the school on the lockdown after someone found a live round on the gym floor, inside the school. Philadelphia police were said to be on scene.

No further details were released by officials.