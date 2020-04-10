South Philly 8-year-old hailed a hero after helping father during seizure

Scary moments occurred in South Philadelphia for an eight-year-old daughter as she watched her father lose control. On Monday, Alejandra Davila didn’t freeze when her dad, Tito, started to seize. She sprang into action.

On Friday, nurses from Jefferson Hospital hailed her a hero. They delivered an Easter basket to her home.

“Daddy was watching me and then he started falling to the ground,” Davila said. “I held his tongue with a spoon and then put him on his side.”

Tito told Fox 29 that he was diagnosed by epilepsy in 2017.

“My niece said to me, ‘You hold his head, and I’ll hold his feet sideways. That’s what the ENT told us,’” Alejandra's Aunt, Lisa Ciarrocchi said.

Ciarrocchi rushed down the street to help Alejandra, after she called 911. “He was foaming too when they got there. I’m so proud of her because she was there by herself,” Ciarrocchi said.

Now Alejandra says she dreams of being a doctor to save people just like her dad.

“I think that was a good thing I did,” Alejandra said. “Because then you get to save people!”

