Southwest Philly elementary school on lockdown after report of student armed with gun
article
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A Southwest Philadelphia elementary school is on lockdown after police received a report of a student armed with a gun.
Penrose Elementary School was placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
No further information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
