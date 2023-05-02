Weather Authority: Spotty showers, breezy conditions continue Wednesday ahead of temperature rise for weekend

Outdoor dining season begins, but the forecast won't be perfect for sitting outside as below-average conditions continue with spotty showers.

Once again, the western part of the state is seeing snow as unsettled spotty showers move through parts of the Delaware Valley.

Rain will be on and off throughout the day and could bring sprinkles to the area for dinnertime.

Temperatures will linger in the upper 40s before rising to the mid 50s, which is unusual for this time of year that typically sees temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday morning is set for a cool start with temps in the 40s before rising to 60.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday will see wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, adding chilly conditions to the rest of the week.

Looking ahead, temperatures will begin to warm over the weekend, rising to the 70s.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Cool, a shower. High: 55, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Some sun, a shower. High: 60, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Sunny Saturday. High: 68, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 49

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 76, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Still pleasant. High: 77, Low: 56