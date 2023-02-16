Weather Authority: Spring-like conditions bring inconvenient showers Thursday, Friday

After a sunny and warm Wednesday in the Delaware Valley, Thursday and Friday are set to see inconvenient showers.

The morning will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will start in the 50s.

By noon, temperatures will be in the 60s as rain begins to move in. During the afternoon hours, showers will begin to move out as temperatures remain steady in the 60s.

Looking ahead, heavier rain will move through on Friday morning, with showers beginning around 6 a.m.

FOX 29's Sue Seiro says thunderstorms could also be included with the heavy rain.

After Friday's rain, temperatures will plunge back into the 40s, with overnight temperatures in the 20s.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Rain moves in. High: 63, Low: 50

FRIDAY: A.m. rain, temps fall. High: 64, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 46, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 54, Low: 33

MONDAY: Presidents' Day. High: 58, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Some sun. High: 50, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 56, Low: 43