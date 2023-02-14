Weather Authority: Spring-like conditions continue Wednesday as temps expected to hit the 60s

Spring-like temperatures that have kept the week warm will continue Wednesday ahead of late-week rain.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says by the afternoon, you may only need a light jacket as temperatures will begin in the 40s and rise to the 60s.

A weak system is moving across parts of the Delaware Valley, bringing light rain, but more precipitation is expected Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters say the rain will move in Thursday afternoon around 2 pm and linger into Friday. After showers subside early Friday morning, another round of rain will come through during the late morning hours and last into the early afternoon.

After the rain, temperatures will drop significantly into the 20s, making for a chilly weekend.

Looking at the seven-day forecast, high temperatures will continue to be in the 60s for the remainder of the week before the change comes over the weekend.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 65, Low: 44

THURSDAY: High: 62, Low: 50

FRIDAY: High: 62, Low: 59

SATURDAY: High: 46, Low: 28

SUNDAY: High: 53, Low: 32

MONDAY: High: 59, Low: 43

TUESDAY: High: 51, Low: 41