Stabbing at San Jose church leaves 2 dead, multiple wounded

Two people died in a stabbing at a downtown San Jose church on Sunday night, Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

There were "multiple stabbing victims; some with life threatening injuries" at Grace Baptist Church, the San Jose Police Department tweeted.

The violence did not occur during a religious ceremony, the police said. Instead, the attack apparently involved people who were receiving shelter in the church.

"Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold," the police department said.

A source told KTVU's Azenith Smith that there were victims inside and outside the church, which serves overnight as a shelter.

Liccardo initially tweeted that a suspect had been arrested. He deleted the tweet as the police department issued conflicting information.

"No confirmation of an arrest," the police tweeted. "This is a very active scene."

The source who spoke to KTVU said that a 22-year-old suspect was arrested while fleeing the scene.

The department said it would release information Monday "when more facts are known."

The deaths raised the city's homicide total to 41 in 2020.