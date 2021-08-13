Statue stolen from National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia in South Philadelphia

A statue with major religious significance was stolen from the National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia in South Philadelphia.

The statue of Saint Rita worth $100,000 was removed from the stone and glass enclosure on the sidewalk outside the property on the 1100 block of South Broad Street.

It was last seen inside the enclosure on Thursday, Aug. 12 around 7:30 p.m. and was reported missing Friday morning.

There did not appear to be any damage to the enclosure. Employees confirmed the statue was not removed for cleaning or other maintenance.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the South Detective Division.

If anyone has any additional information, please notify the shrine director. His contact information can be found on their website, here.

