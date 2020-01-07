Store employee shot, killed inside South Philadelphia convenience store

Police say a store employee was shot and killed inside a convenience store in South Philadelphia.

It happened at a store at the intersection of 9th and Porter Streets around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the 31-year-old man was shot once the chest. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he died.

Police believe the store is family-owned and the victim was working as a cashier.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

