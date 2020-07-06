Storms wreak havoc as tree lands on a car in Bucks County Monday

article

Storms blew through the Delaware Valley Monday afternoon swift and furious, leaving damage as they headed east.

Storms blew through Bucks County after 2 p.m., creating havoc as they progressed. Firefighters in Bensalem were called to the 3200 block of Bristol Road for a downed tree.

Tree damage to a car in Bensalem Monday.

When fire crews arrived, they found the old tree had fallen on a vehicle, trapping a person inside the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to remove the person from the vehicle. No word on the extent of any injuries.

The National Weather Service says they have received a public report of hail as large as 1-inch in Bucks.

Tree falls on car after severe thunderstorm in Bensalem Monday.

The National Weather Service has since issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire area until 11 p.m. Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio had called for high temperatures in the mid-90s with a chance of strong afternoon storms.

