Stretch of I-76 westbound to close for rehabilitation of two viaducts

article

PennDOT announced that rehab work on two viaducts will lead to lane closures on I-76 westbound starting August 19.

RELATED: Motorists brace for I-76 rehabilitation project | Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 temporarily closes

I-76 westbound will be down to a single lane starting Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Following the lane restriction, I-76 westbound will close between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges.

During the closure, westbound I-76 motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 or to eastbound I-676. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas during the lane closures.

More information on this weekend's closure and future closures can be found here.

