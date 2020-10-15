Stretch of PA Turnpike northeast extension closed after person struck by car

A stretch of the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been closed after a person was struck by a car.

The northbound lanes of I-476 are closed between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley as authorities investigate the incident. All northbound traffic is being forced off the turnpike at the Quakertown Interchange.

Police say the person was struck near the 46.6 mile marker. No word on the victim's condition.

Motorists should expect delays to last for an extended period of time. Traffic is being redirected to Route 309 North to I-78 West to the Lehigh Valley Interchange.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!