Stuck tractor trailer causing traffic delays at Philadelphia International Airport

A tractor trailer that lodged underneath the pedestrian bridge over departures roadway at Philadelphia International Airport has caused traffic delays.

Crews working to remove the stuck truck have narrowed the roadway to one lane of traffic. Subsequently, traffic is congested regardless of traveler's departure terminal.

An American Airlines spokesperson said travelers planning to depart from the airport should consider using the arrivals curb for drop-offs.

The clean-up is expected to last until around 6 p.m.