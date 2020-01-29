Subject of Miami-area Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County; baby still missing

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says there's no sign of 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro at the location where his father's body was found - apparently having taken his own life with a single shot from a firearm.

Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was the subject of an Amber Alert early Wednesday in Miami-Dade County. Wednesday evening, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced Caballeiro's body was found in a rural area near Dade City and Interstate 75.

However, Caballeiro had reportedly taken his newborn child, Andrew when he left his home in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Police said they found the bodies of three women inside Caballeiro's home, but few details about their deaths were released.

Miami-Dade police said earlier that Caballeiro was likely driving a white Ford passenger van, with the Florida tag KUSK23. That vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon in a rural area of Blanton, near Interstate 75.

Law enforcement sources tell the Miami Herald and WSVN 7News that the deceased man found in the van is Caballeiro.

The view from SkyFOX showed the white van pulled over along the side of along Jessamine Road, just past Amberlea Road, northwest of Dade City. FOX 13's Catherine Hawley reports that there is a large law enforcement presence; officers and deputies were on scene with ATVs, horses, and K9s.

Investigators ask the public to stay clear of the area while they continue their search for the baby.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.

A press conference has been scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Check back for updates on this developing story.