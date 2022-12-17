Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy and cold across the Delaware Valley to begin the holiday week

The Delaware Valley bundled up Sunday, ahead of the start of a cold holiday week.

To start, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold and a bit windy, but sunny.

Clouds will begin to thicken Wednesday evening in advance of the next storm system taking shape.

Precipitation will start Thursday and it will be mainly rain across the Delaware Valley. It is likely to rain all day Thursday, with windy conditions.

Friday will also see mainly rain, but the high in the upper 50s will be reached in the morning and temperatures will drop through the afternoon. We could see some snow, though not a lot, late in the day.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be very cold and windy, though sunny, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens. Wind chill factors will be in the single digits.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 28

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Still windy. High: 42, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Winter begins. High: 43, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mainly rain. High: 50, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Rain to snow? High: 58, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Blustery cold. High: 26, Low: 17