Suspect arrested in shooting death of 2-year-old girl, police say

Police say a male suspect has been taken into custody in Chester in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl in Kensington. According to police, the suspect has not been formally charged.

The shooting happened on the 3300 block of N. Water Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

2-year-old Nikolette was shot once in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, 24, was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. A 33-year-old man was shot once in the stomach.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the woman is in stable condition and the man is in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Dozens gathered to remember 2-year-old Nikolette Monday night.

"She was awesome. She was great. She was a star. She was a superstar," said her great-aunt Amelia Pagan.

City officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, responded to the weekend violence after two separate shootings that left the 2-year-old girl dead and an 11-month-old boy in the hospital.

“Outraged, disgusted, and heartbroken by the violence this weekend that claimed the life of an innocent 2-year-old and left another infant fighting for his life. My prayers are with their families and communities during this tragic time. Philadelphians should not live in fear of violence that could take away a child’s life. But for too many, this is a sad reality. With the unabated flow of illegal guns and drugs, we must do whatever we can locally to address violence and help residents," Kenney wrote on Twitter.

Other city officials have also echoed Mayor Kenney, saying enough is enough.

"When people shoot indiscriminately , kill babies, shoot babies, it's just it's unexplainable I can't imagine someone thinking anytime to fire a gun and do it with the thought there are or could be children involved it breaks my heart, it's just something I can't describe how horrible you feel," Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy added. “I have been out to a scene almost every weekend for at least 7 months. I'm done. We should all be done."

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter spoke to the violence Monday morning and explained that in her 30-year law enforcement career, she has not seen two separate shootings in less than 24 hours involving children so young.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson spoke with Operation Save Our City Tuesday. The organization's goal is to put an end to violence. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.