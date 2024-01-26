Officer shot in Fairhill, suspect dead: sources

A Philadelphia police was shot and a suspect is dead after he reportedly shot at officers in Fairhill, according to sources.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, two officers discharged their weapons on the 2800 block of Mascher Street, Friday night about 8:45.

There were no details regarding how the situation came to unfold.

According to the sources, the suspect shot at officers, and the officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

One of the officers was reportedly struck by a bullet. There is no information regarding the officer’s condition.

No other details were released.