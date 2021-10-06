Suspect in custody after 'active shooting situation' near Zion National Park

A man who is suspected of shooting at vehicles and causing a lockdown of a tourist town outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah was apprehended Wednesday night, authorities said.

"Active Shooter situation going on in Rockville," Springdale Police posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "Suspect is armed and dangerous. Please stay away from the area. Residents please shelter in place. Officers are on scene."

It wasn't clear if any injuries have been reported. Zion National Park spokeswoman Amanda Rowland said the suspect had been apprehended, but she declined to say if anyone had been injured. Springdale Police said in a Facebook post more information would be released at a later time, but didn't provide details on the incident.

According to local outlet St. George News, the gunman brandished a weapon at a nearby Dairy Queen before being confronted by police.

When law enforcement arrived and engaged the suspect, witnesses say they saw the man fire his gun at multiple vehicles during the pursuit, the outlet reported.

State Route 9 is closed in both directions through Rockville, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Zion National Park is one of the nation's most popular parks. National Park Service data shows the park saw nearly 676,000 visitors in June, topping the number during the same period in 2019 by a wide margin.

