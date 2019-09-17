Suspect in custody as police investigate human remains found in storage facility

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after human remains were found inside a storage facility in Northeast Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the facility on the corner of Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after they received a tip involving a 2003 missing person case.

Investigators say the remains have not been identified as the missing Lycoming County person. Officials are currently working to identify the remains.

Officers have arrested a woman in connection to the discovery of the remains. Police charged 49-year-old Jade Gillette Babcock with abuse of corpse and related offenses.

This is an ongoing investigation.