Suspects who stole puppy at gunpoint in Prince George’s County ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

article

Two suspects who stole a Landover puppy at gunpoint should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Prince George’s County police.

Investigators say the victim was walking “Lobo” around 1:40 p.m. at Kent Village Drive and East Ridge Drive when a vehicle pulled over and a woman walked to the trunk.

The woman then reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded the dog.

The victim tried to seize the gun, and the two struggled before a second suspect – an adult male - reportedly approached.

When the victim gave up on the gun, the woman tried pulling the trigger, but it didn’t fire.

The suspects drove off in what witnesses described as a Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia license plates.

The woman reportedly had face tattoos.

Advertisement

If you see the suspects, do not engage them, call 911.

If you have information that might help investigators, call (301) 772-4425.



