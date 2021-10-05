Suspicious vehicle in front of Supreme Court prompts investigation, police say
WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court.
The vehicle is along First Street, NE. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
The following road closures are in place:
- First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE
- Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE
- East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
