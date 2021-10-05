Suspicious vehicle in front of Supreme Court prompts investigation, police say

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court.

The vehicle is along First Street, NE. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

The following road closures are in place:

- First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE

- Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE

- East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.