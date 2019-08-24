Teen critical after being shot in back of head in Kingsessing

A 14-year-old is critical after he was shot in the back of the head, police say.

Gunfire in the schoolyard on the 5800 block of Hadfield in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday.

Police say a 14-year-old was shot in the back of the head in broad daylight Saturday.

“We believe it happened in the schoolyard. Some other people in the area moved him out to the street where we found him and took him to the hospital,” explained Captain Lee Strollo with the Philadelphia Police Department.

14-year-old shot Willows and Hadfield

After the shooting, police say everyone fled, leaving the victim in the street.

“We have bare-bones information, possibly the shooter fled in a burgundy colored Chevy Malibu,” Captain Strollo added.

“It’s just senseless. All these deaths, murder, shootings going on – everyone wants to pick up a gun. Put the guns down,” exclaimed Jasmine Bell, a resident of the neighborhood.

Neighbors scared, for themselves, and all the kids who hang out at night. They say the gun violence in the city is out of hand.

“I can only imagine what his parents are going through,” Jasmine went on.