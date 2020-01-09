Teen dead, several injured after crash involving school bus and car in New Castle County

article

A teen has died and several others were injured after a crash involving a school bus and a car in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened on Memorial Drive in Minquadale around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 16-year-old in the car was killed and another 16-year-old was critically injured. Two other occupants of the car were Injured and two kids on the bus were taken to the hospital.

Memorial Drive is closed between U.S. 13 and Route 9. Commuters should seek an alternative route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

