A teen has died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Monday in Wilmington.

The shooting happened at approximately 11 a.m. on the 700 block of Elbert Place.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

So far, there have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered.

