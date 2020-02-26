article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a pair of teenage siblings reported missing from Mantua.

Lumidee Zayas, 13, and Jeannylee Zayas, 14, were last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 3600 block of Aspen Street.

Police described Lumidee as 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and straight brown hair that falls around the shoulders. They were last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Jeannylee was described as 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds with a heavy build, brown eyes and brown hair. They were last seen wearing a gray knit hat, white shirt, gray hoodie and gray tights.

Both are reportedly known frequent the 4400 block of North 4th Street.

Anyone with any information the siblings' whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP