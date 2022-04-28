Teens shot trying to break into man's car were 13 and 16-years-old, deputies say

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Teens shot trying to break into man's car were 13 and 16-years-old, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:50PM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

2 juveniles shot trying to break into man's car in Orange County, deputies say

Two juveniles were shot by a man after reportedly trying to break into his car, Orange County deputies said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers were shot by a man after reportedly trying to break into his car, Orange County deputies said.

According to investigators, the call first came in around 2 a.m. as a report of a car burglary with shots fired on Martinwood Drive in Pine Hills.

IMG_4204.jpg

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: 2 deputies involved in deadly shooting outside Kissimmee Target

Deputies say when they arrived, they met with a man who said he confronted the teens, ages 13 and 16, who tried to steal from his car. The victim said the suspects made "threatening movements toward him" and so he fired several shots. 

The two teens were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

We're working to get more details. Check back for updates. 