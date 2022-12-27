Weather Authority: Temperatures will continue to warm up for rest of week as rain threatens New Year's weekend

While lake-effect snow continues to pound parts of New York with deadly conditions, the Delaware Valley will remain dry and temperatures are set to continue increasing day by day.

Wednesday morning's temperatures are starting in the 20s across the area and they are expected to rise into the upper 40s, which is above freezing now that the severe wind chills are no longer a concern.

Temps will continue to rise throughout the week, with the high for Thursday and Friday inching into the 50s.

A system will keep conditions dry for several days until rain moves in for the holiday weekend.

Looking ahead, showers will begin to move in Saturday evening and linger into the night. Leftover showers will be present on Sunday morning to kick off the New Year.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Above average. High: 46, Low: 25

THURSDAY: Fabulous fifties. High: 50, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Fine Friday. High: 53, Low: 32

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 55, Low: 41

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 58, Low: 50

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 54, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Showers, mild. High: 60, Low: 40