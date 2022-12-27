Weather Authority: Temperatures to remain above-average leading up to warm, rainy holiday weekend

Temperatures will continue to be above average to finish up 2022 and take us into a warm, but wet first day of 2023.

The change from Christmas Eve to New Year's Eve includes a significant temperature change.

The high temperature on Christmas Eve was 18 degrees due to an arctic blast from a winter storm moving across the U.S., and the expected temperature for New Year's Eve is set to be around 55 degrees, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority team.

No precipitation is expected in the Delaware Valley Thursday or Friday, but showers will begin to move in Saturday afternoon.

For the latest forecasts and conditions as this storm moves through, download the FOX 29 Weather app.

The rain will be the steadiest on Saturday night and leftover showers will linger into New Year's Day.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain will not be a washout, with most of the area only set to see up to half an inch of rain.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 50, Low: 29

FRIDAY: High: 55, Low: 32

SATURDAY: High: 55, Low: 41

SUNDAY: High: 57, Low: 49

MONDAY: High: 53, Low: 40

TUESDAY: High: 60, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: High: 64, Low: 57