Terror Behind the Walls suspended for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

article

The popular haunted attraction Terror Behind the Walls at the Eastern State Penitentiary has been suspended for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site has been forced to lay off about 40 percent of its staff, implemented salary reductions, and made deep cuts to its operating budget as a result of the financial impact of the pandemic.

“This was the absolute last resort,” said president and CEO Sally Elk. “After months of financial losses, and with such uncertainty ahead, we are simply out of options. The strength of this organization has always been its dedicated and ambitious staff. We are heartbroken.”

The historic site has had no earned revenue since it closed its doors to the public on March 14. They hope to reopen for historic tours in mid-July with guidelines in place.

Preparations for Terror Behind the Walls had been underway for months, but modifying the haunted attraction to comply with anticipated COVID-19 guidelines would have presented significant operational challenges and financial risk. The organization has decided instead to move in another direction for the fall.

“We plan to shift to smaller-scale evening tours more closely aligned with our mission,” said Sean Kelley, senior vice president.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP