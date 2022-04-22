Expand / Collapse search

Texas National Guard soldier drowns trying to rescue migrants: sources

By Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw
Published 
Texas
FOX News
115891c3-US-MEXICO-BORDER-TEXAS-ABBOTT article

Razor wire lines the area near the Rio Grande river on November 19, 2021 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by Sergio FLORES / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A Texas National Guard soldier has drowned while trying to rescue migrants in a river at the state’s border with Mexico, multiple sources told Fox News on Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the incident in Eagle Pass and said that a body has been recovered.

RELATED: Border agents in Texas find unaccompanied toddler abandoned near US-Mexico border | Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates