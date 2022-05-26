Texas shooter bought guns after turning 18; 4 shot while walking to prom party; Holiday weekend forecast

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Four shot while walking to prom party in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say four people, including two teens, were shot while walking to a prom send-off party Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 19-year-old man was struck in the side and brought to the hospital by police in critical condition.

A 19-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother and a 60-year-old man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the legs, Small said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened when a gunman rode past the four victims on a mountain bike and fired at least 9 shots from a semi-automatic weapon.

"They were about to send this young male and female, they were going to go to a prom, and that's why everyone was getting together and having a party," Small said.

2. Police: Nine-year-old girl killed in crash that injured mother, sister in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating a crash in North Philadelphia at Germantown and Erie Avenues.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left a nine-year-old dead and a mother and another child injured.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Germantown and Erie Avenues just before 11:30 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers with the 25th District and paramedics responded to the scene and found a 2017 Honda Sedan that crashed into the back of a parked unattended minibus.

The Honda, with three females inside, sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicle, Small says.

Authorities say the driver, a 33-year-old woman, was transported to Temple Hospital with injuries to the face and a possible broken leg.

The driver's two daughters, a seven-year-old and nine-year-old, were also in the car, according to police.

3. Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says

Salvador Ramos is pictured in a handout image. (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

UVALDE, Texas - The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school legally bought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, and seemed to hint online that something was about to happen.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman had "no known mental health history," and a criminal history had not been identified either. He said there was "no meaningful forewarning of a crime," beyond private messages on Facebook shortly before the attack on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde, population 16,000.

About a half-hour before the bloodbath, the shooter, Salvador Ramos, sent three messages online, Abbott said. Ramos wrote in the first that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school, according to Abbott. It was not clear whether Ramos specified which school.

Ramos sent private, one-to-one text messages on Facebook that were "discovered after the terrible tragedy," company spokesman Andy Stone said. He said Facebook is cooperating with investigators.

4. New Jersey exchange sites now give parents a safe way to get baby formula

Major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS have limited the purchases of formula in some cases, yet many parents are panic-buying. In this May 2022 photo, a Target in Long Island, N.Y., shows empty formula shelves. (Nicole Pelletiere/ Expand

LUMBERTON, N.J. - "Safe exchange" sites at local police departments are meant to safely facilitate person-to-person sales. Now, they are coming in handy as the formula shortage crisis looms.

First-time mom and Mayor of Lumberton Township, New Jersey, Gina LaPlaca, says there are many desperate parents combing through formula finder Facebook pages. LaPlaca is one of those parents, and she says she’s concerned about safety, so she came up with the idea to start formula exchange sites that are monitored by surveillance cameras.

LaPlaca recited some online comments she's seen on Facebook, saying, "Does anybody have formula? Where can you meet me? I'll come to your house."

"That just seems so fraught with risk," she said.

LaPlaca understands first-hand what it’s like to scramble to find formula as she’s trying to supplement feedings for her 8-week-old son, Jack.

"I, myself, was driving to strangers’ houses this weekend to pick stuff up off their porch. I had my baby in the back seat because my husband was working," said LaPlaca. "How much more vulnerable can you be?"

As of Monday, safe formula exchange sites at public safety buildings are up and running in Lumberton, Cinnaminson, Voorhees, Moorestown and Delran.

"Feeding babies is essential, and it has to happen right away," said Delran Mayor, Gary Catrambone.

5. Police: Teenager found dead in South Philadelphia home Wednesday night

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating the death of a teenager after he was found dead inside a home in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At around 7:57 p.m., police say the homeowners at 2300 Bailey Terrace found a boy laying on the floor inside their home.

Authorities say the boy had been shot one time in the chest.

The victim was transported by responding medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

Officials say no arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered.

Police are actively investigating this incident, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

6. Weather Authority: Thursday to be cloudy, comfortable ahead of severe weather on Friday

PHILADELPHIA - Thursday will be cloudy with temperatures that begin in the 50s.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures are expected to rise to the 70s by the afternoon, but clouds will still linger in the afternoon.

Systems on the radar will bring wet weather to the Delaware Valley beginning Friday, according to forecasters.

By Friday afternoon, steady rain will move in with potentially strong to severe thunderstorms and other weather threats.

A few leftover showers will impact the area on Saturday before a dry Sunday and Monday.