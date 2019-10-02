'There are fatalities': World War II-era bomber trying to land crashes at Connecticut airport

Fatalities and multiple injuries were reported Wednesday after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed in a fireball as it tried to land Wednesday at New England’s second-busiest airport, officials said.

Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said at a news conference that there were 13 people on board the plane at the time, including 10 passengers and three crew members, according to FOX News.

Rovella added that one person was also on the ground in a maintenance facility and injured when the plane crashed.

"There are fatalities," Rovella told reporters, adding that it was too soon to discuss specific numbers due to the complexities of the crash scene.

"Victims are very difficult to identify," Rovella said. "We don't want to make a mistake.“

Black smoke rose from the airport as emergency crews responded to the crash of the B-17 bomber at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, just north of Hartford.

Photos show smoke billowing above the site of the crash near Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. (Photo credit: Twitter / @TonyArreguin75)

The Federal Aviation Administration said the vintage plane crashed at the end of a runway while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport, adding that it is a civilian registered aircraft and not flown by the military.

Five people on board were taken to Hartford Hospital, said hospital spokesman Shawn Mawhiney; he had earlier said six were taken to the hospital. He did not yet have information on their condition.

“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport,” the airport said on Twitter. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed.”

It also wasn’t clear where the plane was going, Lamont spokesman Max Reiss told the Associated Press. The New England Air Museum is near the airport.

Antonio Arreguin said he had parked at a construction site near the airport for breakfast when he heard an explosion. He said he did not see the plane but could feel the heat from the fire, which was about 250 yards away.

“In front of me, I see this big ball of orange fire, and I knew something happened,” he said. “The ball of fire was very big.”

A smaller explosion followed about a minute after the first blast, he said. He saw emergency crews scrambling within seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.