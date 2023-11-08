These Pennsylvania cities dominate the Top 10 places to retire in the US: report

Who says you need a beach to enjoy retirement? Turns out some of the best places are just a short drive away.

Seven cities in Pennsylvania have cracked the Top 10 on the U.S. News report for "2024 Best Places to Retire in the U.S."

Harrisburg grabbed the No. 1 spot thanks to its "great outdoors," annual festivals and proximity to Hershey Park.

Pennsylvania's capital is closely followed by Reading, Lancaster, Scranton and Allentown, with York and Pittsburgh rounding out the Top 10.

Happiness, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality were all taken into account to determine how the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. met retirement needs.

Here's how the top Pennsylvania cities ranked, and why:

No. 1 - Harrisburg: "The great outdoors are easily accessible in Harrisburg."

No. 2 - Reading: "History steeped in innovation."

No. 3 - Lancaster: "A balance between natural and commercial spaces that residents appreciate."

No. 4 - Scranton: "Close-knit neighborhoods that surround the vibrant downtown give Scranton its small-town appeal."

No. 5 - Allentown: "Vast collection of historic homes and buildings, commercial structures and century-old industrial buildings."

No. 7 - York: "When it comes to historical punching power, this small metro area more than holds its own."

No. 10 - Pittsburgh: "On the verge of greater heights."



