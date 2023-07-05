Video: Stolen U-Haul used to rip ATM from North Philadelphia grocery store

Three male suspects were recorded ripping an ATM from a North Philadelphia grocery store early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspects wrapping a chain attached to a stolen U-Haul box truck around an ATM in the vestibule of the ‘7 Days’ Mini-Market located at 2462 North 29th Street at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Footage then captured the ATM being pulled through the front doorway, and two of the suspects lifting it into the cargo area of the truck once outside.

Authorities say they recovered the U-Haul truck on the 2400 block of West Montgomery Avenue, and the ATM was found empty on the 1800 block of North Taylor Street.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public's help identifying the individuals seen in the video clip above.

Police have described the suspects as males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.