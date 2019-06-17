Three suspects sought in Wayne Wawa robbery

article

Police in Radnor Township are investigating after three men robbed a Wawa in Wayne at gunpoint.

Officials say three men walked into the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Road in Wayne Monday morning, about 3 a.m. The men were reportedly wearing masks.

The second suspect in an armed robbery at a Wawa in Wayne, Pa.

Employees were ordered to go to the back of the store while one of the men demanded the key to the safe. Money was then taken from registers and the safe.

The third suspect in an armed robbery at a Wawa in Wayne, Pa.

Advertisement

The men were then seen on video leaving the store on foot and running east on Morris Road.

Radnor Police and Wawa are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the men. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Radnor Detectives at 610-688-0503.