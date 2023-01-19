Weather Authority: Thursday night sees rain move out, fog move in, ahead of sunny, windy Friday

Thursday has seen rain on and off all day, but it’s moving on out for the night.

Fog will be an issue, as some areas will see dense fog overnight into Friday morning, especially north and west, into the Poconos.

Temperatures overnight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will see the sun shine brightly, as highs climb to the upper 40s throughout the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley. Friday’s issue will be the wind, as it will be brisk and winds will gust into the 30 and even 40 mph range for the day.

Saturday will be a fine day, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Perfect for tailgating at the Linc.

For the Eagles kickoff at 8:15 p.m., temps will hover near 38 degrees and fall to about 36 by 10 p.m.

Sunday will see more rain. The rain will likely start in the afternoon, and possibly as a wintry mix north and west of the city, before it all changes over to rain. It will move out Monday morning.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Fog, showers. Low: 41

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 48, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 30

SUNDAY: P.m. rain. High: 47, Low: 39

MONDAY: A.m. mix N&W. High: 45, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 46, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Rain, snow. High: 44, Low: 37