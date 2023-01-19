Weather Authority: Thursday to see unsettling conditions with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds

Thursday is set to be a messy day in the Delaware Valley due to inconvenient downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the showers will be on and off all day, with areas seeing half an inch to an inch of rain.

In addition to the rain, it will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Drivers should watch for slick spots and flooding on local roads.

Precipitation began moving in during the early hours of the morning, and it will continue, making the commute messy for many.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains, which are expected to see freezing rain due to elevation.

Showers will begin to taper off around 11 p.m., but leftover showers are possible overnight into Friday.

Looking ahead, gusty winds will continue Friday, but it will be partly sunny.

Temperatures for the next seven days will have highs in the 40s and lows ranging from the 30s to the low 40s.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 47, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 48, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 35

SUNDAY: P.m. rain. High: 46, Low: 30

MONDAY: Showers to sun. High: 45, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Sunny day. High: 46, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: A.m. mix to rain. High: 47, Low: 33