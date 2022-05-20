Tornado confirmed in northern Michigan city of Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) -- A tornado struck northern Michigan Friday, flipping recreational vehicles in a small community, partially tearing the roof off at least one building and causing other damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord, a community of roughly 4,200 people about 230 miles northwest of Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the shelter is being established at E-Free Church in Gaylord located at 1649 E. M-32. The Red Cross will be setting up at that location. Ambulances are transporting injured persons to local hospitals. There have been no confirmed deaths at this time.

Eddie Thrasher, 55, said he was sitting in his car outside an auto parts store when the tornado seemed to appear above him.

"There are roofs ripped off businesses, a row of industrial-type warehouses," Thrasher said. "RVs were flipped upside down and destroyed. There were a lot of emergency vehicles heading from the east side of town."

He said he ran into the auto parts store to ride it out.

"My adrenaline was going like crazy," Thrasher said. "In less than five minutes it was over."

Mike Klepadlo, owner of Alter-Start North, a car repair shop, said he and his workers took cover in a bathroom.

"I'm lucky I'm alive. It blew the back off the building," he said. "Twenty feet (6 meters) of the back wall is gone. The whole roof is missing. At least half the building is still here. It's bad."

Video posted on social media showed extensive damage along Gaylord's Main Street. One building appeared to be largely collapsed and part of a Goodwill store was damaged.

A collapsed utility pole lay on the side of the road, and debris, including what appeared to be electrical wires and parts of a Marathon gas station, was scattered all along the street.

Otsego Memorial Hospital said it had no comment yet about any injuries it might have treated.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement expressing her support for those impacted.

"My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord," she said. "To the entire Gaylord community—Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild."

Gaylord, known as the "Alpine Village," is set to celebrate its 100th birthday this year, with a centennial celebration that will include a parade and open house at City Hall later this summer.

Gaylord also is host to the annual Alpenfest in July, what it describes as an "Alpine-inspired celebration" honoring the city's heritage and a partnership with a sister city in Switzerland.

