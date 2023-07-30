Tractor trailer fire shuts down Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Emergency crews are on the scene after a tractor trailer caught fire in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday evening.

Officials say the fire erupted under the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge around 5:30 p.m.

The bridge is currently shut down with lanes closed in both directions as crews fight to get the fire under control.

Heavy smoke billowed from under the bridge as drivers rode past the blaze prior to the road closures.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.