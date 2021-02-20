Trenton firefighters battle heavy smoke in icy conditions, working to extinguish house fire

article

Firefighters in Trenton worked to extinguish a blaze in a home under extremely difficult circumstances early Saturday.

Crews were called to the unit block of Elm Street Saturday, about 1:15 in the morning, for a reported house fire.

Responding crews were met with heavy smoke billowing from the residence.

Firefighters dealt with slick conditions while battling the blaze.

There was no word on any injuries. Officials are working to determine a cause for the fire.

