Tropical Storm Henri: Storm makes landfall, pummels region with torrential rain

Tropical Storm He

nri hit the coast of Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

"Henri slows down over southwestern Rhode Island," the Natoinal Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Sunday afternoon . "Strong, gusty winds and flooding rainfall continue across portions of the Northeastern United States."

Henri was upgraded to hurricane status Saturday morning and then downgraded to a tropical storm a day later. However, heavy rain, flash flooding, and coastal surges caused by the storm could cause serious problems.

"It is downgraded — that's good news. I don't want New Yorkers to say, 'Oh this is great, there's nothing to worry about,'" Outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a Sunday press conference. "There is plenty to worry about. First, those tracks can change and if that storm moves 40 miles west, we have a much different situation."

The potentially dangerous effects of the storm could still affect a large swath of the Northeast, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and other parts of New England.

"The center of Henri is currently located inland over southwestern Rhode Island. On the forecast track, Henri is expected to slow down further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border tonight, with an east-northeastward motion across northern Connecticut and southern Massachusetts on expected on Monday," the NHC said.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood warning for New York City, northern New Jersey, and Rockland and Westchester Counties until 5:45 p.m. as more heavy rain is expected to cause further flooding.

On Saturday, people evacuated popular beach communities and made last-minute runs on batteries and gasoline as Henri churned closer to Long Island and southern New England, while officials pleaded with the millions of people in the storm's path to brace themselves for torrential rain and storm surges. Millions of people are preparing for flooding, toppled trees, and extended power outages.

Intense winds and potentially dangerous tidal surges were expected as far east as Cape Cod and as far west as the New Jersey shore, although the chances of severe effects in the Garden State are now lower.

Henri is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, and northeast Pennsylvania Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 12 inches, according to NHC.

Some portions of New Jersey have already received 4-8 inches of rain, with small pockets getting 7-10 inches, causing severe flooding in some areas.

"Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding," NHC said.

The storm has the potential to create a dangerous storm surge from 1 to 4 feet along the coastline from New York to Massachusetts.

President Joe Biden declared states of emergency in New York and Connecticut , which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the state and local emergency agencies.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," the declaration states.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency for Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, the Hudson Valley, and the Capital District on Saturday. At a briefing on Sunday, Cuomo said he had spoken to the president and thanked him for the pre-landfall emergency declaration.

Cuomo also warned that heavy rains were expected to create problems far up into the Hudson River Valley and the Catskills.

The governor, who will leave office in two days following a sexual harassment scandal, urged people not to make bad choices and put themselves in places where they needed to be rescued.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also said he was declaring a State of Emergency in New York City in response to the storm.

The state also deployed 500 National Guard members and 1,000 state police personnel to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

Service on the Long Island Rail Road east of Ronkonkoma and east of Patchogue was suspended around midnight.

"On Sunday, August 22, passenger train service will not resume until we have checked our infrastructure and determined that it is safe to do so," the MTA said.

The MTA also announced that it was suspending service on the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line and on the entire New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury Branches. Service will operate every two hours on the Hudson and Harlem Lines.

Officials in Suffolk County issued a voluntary evacuation order for Fire Island, as the potentially dangerous storm makes its way north.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he had spoken with President Joe Biden and the governors of neighboring states.

"We are watching the path of the storm carefully and preparing for high winds, heavy rain, and storm surge," Murphy said.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, on Sunday morning said spotty minor tidal flooding is possible with the high tide Sunday evening and a high risk of rip currents will continue along the coast into Monday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents that they should prepare to "shelter in place" from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning.

"This storm is going to have a major impact on Connecticut, and I appreciate President Biden and FEMA for the measures they are taking to support our state in advance of the storm making landfall," Lamont said.

Utility companies are warning that the storm could knock out power, possibly for several days.

"We're preparing for tropical storm force winds and rain, which may reach the area Sunday and cause service problems," Con Edison said in an email to customers. "Con Edison has secured extra crews to respond to any outages or other service problems."

PSEG Long Island said crews were system checks and preparing extra supplies.

"Given the potential intensity of the storm, some outages may last up to seven to 10 days," PSEG Long Island said in a news release . "The eastern end of Long Island is expected to experience the most severe weather and impact."

Coast Guard officials are warning both commercial and recreational boaters to be aware of the dangers related to the storm and try to stay off the water.

"The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed," the Coast Guard said in an advisory. "Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories."

The Coast Guard is also urging people to stay off the beach because of the danger from storm surges and rip currents.

"Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms or hurricanes," the Coast Guard said. "Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe."

New York state park officials were building a wall of sand along the boardwalk at Jones Beach to protect it against surging tides, said George Gorman, the regional director for state parks on Long Island. The wall was being built with equipment procured in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, which caused substantial damage to beaches that took months to reopen, he said.

New York City officials closed Cedar Grove Beach, Coney Island Beach, Manhattan Beach, Midland Beach, Orchard Beach, Rockaway Beach, South Beach, and Wolfe's Pond Beach to swimming and wading on Sunday and Monday.

Summary of Watches and Warnings

SOURCE: National Hurricane Center

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

East Rockaway Inlet, New York, to Chatham, Massachusetts, including Long Island

Block Island, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard

What Do the Terms Mean?

These definitions are adapted from the National Weather Service.

Storm Surge Warning

The danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is expected during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation.

Tropical Storm Warning

Tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Storm Surge Watch

Life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.