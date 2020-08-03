Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of tri-state area as Isaias approaches

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the tri-state area as Isaias makes its way northward.

On Monday, tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal counties in New Jersey and Delaware and inland counties in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

The warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours. Forecasters say there is the potential for winds of 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph from Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.

Those winds could down trees and power lines. The storm is packing heavy rain that could begin falling as early as late Monday night and could cause moderate flooding in parts.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr predicts by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Isaias will be moving up through central Delaware and interior South Jersey with gusty winds. The storm will be fast-moving through the area and is expected to move out by early evening Tuesday.

Late Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a statewide state of emergency effective Tuesday at 5 a.m. He advised people to stay off the road unless it is necssary.

The storm could bring as many as 4"-6" of rain, prompting flash flood watches for most of the area. A storm surge could cause problems until Wednesday morning mainly along the shoreline and in low-lying areas. Isaias is whipping up the waves and there are strong rip currents. Moderate beach erosion is expected.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina near Ocean Isle Beach around 11:10 p.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The Category 1 hurricane formed from a large tropical wave, which developed off the West Coast of Africa in late July.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) and up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

